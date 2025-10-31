Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt to undergo season-ending surgery, Kenny Dillingham says

Arizona State starting quarterback Sam Leavitt will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday.

Leavitt was previously ruled out for Saturday’s game against Iowa State, as he has been in a walking boot for an injury he first suffered in ASU’s win over Baylor on Sept. 20.

Sixth-year senior Jeff Sims will start for Leavitt with Cam Dyer operating as the backup quarterback.

The foot injury did not progress the way Leavitt or the program hoped it would. Leavitt pushed through it against TCU, missed a game against Utah and started against Texas Tech and Houston before being ruled done for the year.

