Arizona State gets four seed in College Football Playoff, receives first-round bye

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State has received a first-round bye in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Arizona State got the 4-seed in the 12-team field, behind Oregon, Georgia, and Boise State.

The Sun Devils will face the winner of Clemson and Texas in the CFP Quarterfinals.

That game will be the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day in Atlanta.

Arizona State completed a storybook turnaround on Saturday by winning the Big 12 Championship over Iowa State 45-19 in Dallas.

ASU was originally picked to finish dead last in the 16-team Big 12 before the season.

If the Sun Devils are to make a run towards a CFP championship, they will need a lot of yards out of Cam Skattebo.

He gained over 200 combined rushing and receiving yards Saturday in ASU's winning effort.

Hear from Skattebo's mom Becky about his childhood and what he's like in the player below.

Becky Skattebo talks with ABC15 about raising her son, ASU Football star Cam Skattebo

The conference championship and playoff appearance caps off a week full of honors for ASU football.

Second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham was named the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year earlier this week.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, and red-shirt sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson was named the conference's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.