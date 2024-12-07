BIG 12 CHAMPS! Sun Devils race past Iowa State to win Big 12 championship

ARLINGTON, TX — After being picked to finish last in the conference before the season, Arizona State University has completed their shocking run to a Big 12 championship in their first year in the league.

They beat out Iowa State 45-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cam Skattebo went off on the Cyclones' defense. He ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Sun Devils' victory. He also caught two passes, one of those being a score.

Iowa State (No. 16 CFP), which is 10-3 in the first 10-win season in the program's 133-year history, actually led 7-3 when Becht extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 17 with a 3-yarder to Carson Hansen.

But the only quarterback in the nation with a pair of 1,000-yard receivers couldn't get much production out of either before the outcome was settled.

When Arizona State extended its lead to 45-10 in the third quarter, Jayden Higgins had four catches for 58 yards and Jaylin Noel just two for 25. Higgins finished with 115 yards, while Noel scored a touchdown and had 64 yards. Becht was 21 of 35 for 214 yards.

The Cyclones are still trying to win their first conference title since 1912, when they went 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association as part of a 6-2 season. That was a year after a 2-0-1 record won the Missouri Valley title in a 6-1-1 season.

Hear from Skattebo's mom Becky about his childhood and what he's like in the player below.

Becky Skattebo talks with ABC15 about raising her son, ASU Football star Cam Skattebo

The conference championship caps off a week full of honors for Arizona State football.

Second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham was named the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year earlier this week.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, and red-shirt sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson was named the conference's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

The team will now wait until Sunday to find out who they will play in the College Football Playoff. The selection show starts at 10 a.m. Arizona time.