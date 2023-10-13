Watch Now
Arizona Diamondbacks to face Philadelphia Phillies in NLCS

Game 1 set for Oct. 16 in Philadelphia
Rick Scuteri/AP
Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate in the pool after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 8:20 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 23:20:50-04

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

Game 1 is set for Monday, October 16 in Philadelphia.

Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games are available for purchase here and tickets for Phillies' home games can be purchased here.

The D-backs moved onto the NLCS after sweeping both the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the first two series of the postseason.

The Diamondbacks made history during Game 3 of the NLDS as the first team in the postseason to hit four home runs in a single inning — a feat the team accomplished in front of a sold-out Chase Field.

