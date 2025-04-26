Arizona Cardinals select CB Will Johnson with 47th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have selected Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the No. 47 pick (second round) in the NFL draft on Friday night.

The Cardinals selected Mississippi defensive lineman Walter Nolen in the first round of the draft Thursday night.

Arizona is trying to put the finishing touches on a multi-year rebuild, improving to 8-9 last season after finishing with a 4-13 record in both 2022 and 2023. Third-year coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are under pressure to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

