Alyssa Thomas has 23 points as Phoenix Mercury win fifth straight game

PHOENIX — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points off the bench and the Phoenix Mercury won their fifth straight game with an 85-79 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

Phoenix (26-14), which had already clinched a playoff spot, moved into a second-place tie with Las Vegas (26-14) and Atlanta (26-14). The Mercury close the regular season against Washington, Connecticut, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Kelsey Mitchell had 29 points and five 3-pointers for Indiana (21-20). Lexie Hull added 18 points and Aliyah Boston had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Caitlin Clark missed her 19th straight game due to a right groin injury.

Satou Sabally added 13 points, Kahleah Copper scored 11 and Sami Whitcomb had 10 points and seven assists for Phoenix. Natasha Mack grabbed 10 rebounds. Bonner was 6 of 11 from the field against the team she played nine games for earlier this season.

Phoenix led 54-39 at halftime after closing on a 10-0 run, capped by Monique Akoa Makani's 3-pointer with 2.2. seconds left.

