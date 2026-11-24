The Peak Home & Gift is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

The Peak was established in 2023 inside of Pinnacle Peak Ace Hardware. We are a female team with a love for gift giving & unique finds- especially items that elevate your home. At The Peak, you will find items from other small & local businesses, exclusive lines, handcrafted items, and so much more... for both men & women!

You're invited to join us on Thursday, November 5th from 7-9 pm for Christmas at the Peak: Ladies' Night! We have fantastic goodie bags prepared for the first 30 guests, in addition to free food & cocktails,live music, special discounts, raffles and prizes! Visit or call (480) 563-3212 www.ThePeakScottsdale.com

