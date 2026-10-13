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Limor Suss has ideas to prep for Halloween and the holidays

((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has ideas to prep for Halloween and the holidays. To learn more, follow Limor on YouTube @LimorMedia
Limor Suss has ideas to prep for Halloween and the holidays
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Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Make Halloween even sweeter with HI-CHEW®, the immensely fruity and intensely chewy candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com.

Bring home spooky creative fun with Crayola Goo Playsets and Light-Ups. Kids can mix, customize, dissect, and display colorful Halloween creations all season long.

Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is a gentle yet powerful bi-phase cleanser that effortlessly lifts away stubborn waterproof and long-wear makeup, dirt, and oil without harsh rubbing or rinsing.

Maxx Action School Bus features a working microphone, joystick controls, realistic lights and sounds for action-packed imaginative play.

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