Limor Suss has ideas to prep for Halloween and the holidays

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Make Halloween even sweeter with HI-CHEW®, the immensely fruity and intensely chewy candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com.

Bring home spooky creative fun with Crayola Goo Playsets and Light-Ups. Kids can mix, customize, dissect, and display colorful Halloween creations all season long.

Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is a gentle yet powerful bi-phase cleanser that effortlessly lifts away stubborn waterproof and long-wear makeup, dirt, and oil without harsh rubbing or rinsing.

Maxx Action School Bus features a working microphone, joystick controls, realistic lights and sounds for action-packed imaginative play.