Chef Michael Rusconi teaches us how to make one of his signature dishes

Beef Tenderloin with Truffled Macaroni and Cheese

By Chef Michael Rusconi

Yields 4 portions

The ingredients to make this dish are 4 cut tenderloin steaks, 8 ounces large macaroni noodles, one cup heavy cream, one shallot, one garlic clove, 1 cup aged white cheddar, 2 cups baby carrots, 8 leaves Swiss chard, and one cup rich brown sauce (demi glace).

Making beef demi glace is an arduous project that takes two days. Purchasing a high quality brown sauce from a local high end grocer will greatly simplify the preparation required for this meal.

Prepare the following ahead of time for convenience:

1. Pasta: We use fresh egg pasta called ‘Cornetti’, it is a large elbow macaroni made by the company “Pasta Mia”. Availability of this specific pasta may be limited, but try to use a fresh product.

8 ounces pasta of your choice

1 Tablespoon each salt and Canola oil

1 Gallon boiling water Cook pasta al dente, cool rapidly

(Cooling stops pasta from overcooking. Water loaded with ice is the best. Take the pasta out as soon as it is chilled.)

2. Cream Base: Low heat is the key to this sauce, be very attentive when heating the cream as it can expand rapidly and make a mess! We use San Joaquin gold cheese but if it is not available, your local cheese specialist can recommend something comparable.

½ Tablespoon butter melt in 8 cup size saucepan

1 small shallot, finely chopped cook 5 minutes over low heat

½ cup white wine, dry add to pan, cook until absorbed

1 cup heavy cream add to pan, bring to simmer

1/2 cup shredded San Joaquin cheese add, turn off heat, stir until melted

To Finish: We use ‘Urbani’ brand truffle oil, but there are many other good names.

Tasting is the key – truffle lovers will probably add about 2 ounces of oil to finish the dish.

3. Blanch baby carrots and glaze them with butter and a touch of agave syrup

4. Blanch and saute your green beans in butter

To Cook:

1. Preheat grill to 400 degrees

2. Place cheese sauce in medium sauce pan and brown sauce in small separate pans over low heat to rewarm. Add pasta to cheese sauce to rewarm andfinish with white truffle oil before plating

To Plate:

1. Divide the pasta between plates

2. Spoon carrots and green beans around the plate

3. Spoon brown sauce around the vegatables and macaroni

4. Place steak atop macaroni

Grilled filet of Salmon with Blackberry shellac

brussels sprouts, marbled potatoes, corn and fire roasted tomatillo sauce

By Chef Michael Rusconi

(Serves 4)

Potato preparation

1 ½ lb Fingerling potatoes (red B’s may be substituted)

1 Tablespoon Olive oil

1 Tablespoon finely chopped garlic

¼ Teaspoon Sea Salt of fine salt

1/8 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Toss your potatoes with the garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Roast in a 350 degree oven until tender. The fingerlings take about 15-20 minutes.

Sauce preparation

4 each Tomatillos

½ each Poblano pepper (roasted, peeled and seeded)

½ each Large yellow onion (chopped coarsely)

1 clove Fresh garlic (chopped)

¾ cup Chicken stock

¼ bunch Fresh cilantro

¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil

2 oz Butter

Roast the tomatilloes and the poblanos on a barbecue grill. Allow to cool and then peel the skin off of the poblano chile. Cut the chile in half and squeeze out the seeds.

In a small sauce pot slowly sweat your onions and garlic in a little olive oil. Rough chop your tomatillos and poblano chile. Add them to your pot along with your chicken stock and bring the sauce to a simmer for ten minutes. Blend your sauce in a blender rand add the cilantro, olive oil and butter. Season with salt and white pepper to your taste. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and reserve.

For The Brussels Sprouts

12 each Brussels sprouts

1 oz Butter

Blanch your Brussels sprouts in salted rapidly boiling water. Once they are tender sauté them in butter and season with salt and pepper.

For The Corn

2 each Ears of yellow sweet corn

Shuck your corn and roast it lightly over the grill. Cut the corn kernels off the cob with a sharp knife. Toss with the Brussels sprouts

Blackberry Shellac

1/2 pint Blackberries

1/4 cup Molasses

1/4 cup Honey

1/4 cup White balsamic Vinegar

1 tablespoon ketchup

In a heavy sauce pot add your blackberries and vinegar. Reduce by half

Add all other ingredients and reduce by 1/3rd. Strain through a fine strainer and let cool.

For the Plate up

Spoon your potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and corn in the middle of a large dinner plate. Place your grilled Salmon on top. Spoon your sauce around the Salmon. Pare with a medium bodied Pinot Noir and have a great evening

For the Salmon

4 each 6oz Salmon Filets

Procedure

Lightly oil your salmon and season it with a little salt and pepper. Grill it on a very hot grill until almost completely done. When the Salmon are almost completely cooked brush on the shellac and allow it to caramelize on the grill. Be careful not to burn it. The glaze will darken quickly.

Rusconi’s American Kitchen is located at 10637 N Tatum Blvd, Ste. 101-B in Phoenix. Call 480-483-0009, or go to rusconiskitchen.com.