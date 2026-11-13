Carly Olds shares how sewing is trending for making personalized gifts

SINGER is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

SINGER sewing machines have been helping sewists make strong and reliable creations for 175 years. Sewing has evolved, and today’s machines can make it easier to learn, create and personalize. Whether someone is new to sewing or already knows their way around a machine, SINGER’s newest Next Generation Heavy Duty machines [singer.com] are designed for how people create today, bringing technology and sewing together through the innovative CREATIVATE app for a smarter, guided user experience.

For more information visit singer.com/newheavyduty