Silent Witness offering reward in 2022 double deadly shooting investigation

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting at a party in August 2022 that killed two people and injured another.

On August 28, 2022, Phoenix police were called to the area of 24th Street and Baseline Road for reports of a loud house party and a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they heard several gunshots coming from the backyard and saw "dozens" of people running away as officers made their way to the backyard.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

They found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of those people, identified as 21-year-old Xavier Martinez and 21-year-old Robert Puentes died. The third was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez's sister, Xena Shikenjanfki, told ABC15 that Thursday would have been his birthday.

"Holidays and birthdays aren’t the same. There’s things that they’ve missed," Shikenjanfki said.

Now, nearly two years later with no arrests, Phoenix police and Silent Witness are asking for the public's help in identifying those who were responsible for the shooting.

Friends and family of the victims have increased the award by $10,000, on top of what was being offered by Silent Witness. Those who provide information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible could be eligible for a $12,000 reward.

“There was over 100 people at that party and they were crammed in a backyard. So they were definitely surrounded by a bunch of people and somebody saw who did it," Shikenjanfki said.

Shikenjanfki asks that anyone who may know what happened that night to put themselves in her family's shoes.

"Just think if this was your brother or sister or cousin or close friend, you’d want somebody to speak up and do the right thing," Shikenjanfki said.

Silent Witness can be contacted at 480-WTINESS or 480-TESTIGO. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.