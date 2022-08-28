Two dead, another hurt in shooting at house party in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting at a large house party in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say they got a call just after 1:30 a.m. to the area of 24th Street and Baseline Road for a report of a loud house party with possible gunshots.

When officers arrived, there were dozens of vehicles at the scene, and some were blocking the street.

As officers attempted to make contact with the homeowner, they heard several gunshots coming from the backyard. Police reportedly saw "dozens" of partygoers take off running as officers made their way to the backyard.

They found three people with gunshot wounds in the backyard. Two were dead at the scene, and a third was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on suspects at this time according to Phoenix Police.

Homicide detectives have been called and are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is the second fatal shooting in the area over consecutive weekends.

Not far from Sunday morning's shooting scene, one person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 22nd.

A pursuit with a vehicle believed to be connected to that shooting ensued after it left the area at a high rate of speed.

Four people were detained after the pursuit, but it was determined they were not connected to the shooting.

It's not known if the two shootings are connected.