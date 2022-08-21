One hurt, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.

Phoenix police say around 2 a.m. Sunday, they got a call of shots fired near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that all being called "critical."

A vehicle reportedly left the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed, and it was believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police pursued the vehicle through south Phoenix until they say it crashed near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Four people were found inside the vehicle. They were all detained.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.