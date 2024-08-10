Scripps News Reports: The Cure for HIV

We're closer to a cure for HIV than ever before. This half hour, Scripps News examines the fight against a virus that has killed millions of people around the world in the last generation.

In 2023 there were nearly 40 million people living with HIV. Some 30.7 million of them receive antiretroviral treatment. Despite recent advances in preventing infections, more than a million people are expected to become newly infected in 2024. More than 600,000 will die of HIV/AIDS.

But a handful of people have now been cured, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment.

We speak with experts who first identified HIV/AIDS about the progress in countering the disease. We investigate new therapies that exploit the HIV-resistant genetics of donated stem cells, or prevent HIV infections in the first place. And we hold heartfelt conversations with HIV survivors who are growing their own healthy families and engaging with the community to promote HIV/AIDS awareness.

