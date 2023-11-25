Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of revenge porn, assault in new lawsuits

Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more lawsuits only days after settling a separate case.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claims she was a victim of "revenge porn" and that Combs “intentionally drugged” and sexually assaulted her in 1991 when she was 19 years old.

Combs allegedly secretly filmed the assault and later shared it with his friends, according to the lawsuit.

Dickerson-Neal filed a civil lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking a jury trial and compensation for alleged “mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering, and injury to her reputation.”

In another lawsuit filed on Thursday, an unidentified woman accused Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her and a friend, followed by physical assault several days later.

In the lawsuit, the woman claims that she and her roommate were forced to have sex with Combs and Hall after a party in the 1990s, and that Combs later showed up where the women lived and threatened them to prevent them from speaking out about the assault.

Combs says the accusations are not credible, and he is calling this a "money grab."

The news comes as Combs recently reached a settlementwith his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura. She claimed Combs raped her and physically abused her for years, but he has denied those allegations.

