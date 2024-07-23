Superintendent Tom Horne advises schools to consult lawyers before adopting new Title IX changes

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is advising schools to consult their lawyers before adopting any new Title IX changes, which are slated to go into effect in the coming days.

The Department of Education made changes to some of the rules under Title IX, the long-time law that prevents sex discrimination for any school that gets federal funding.

The adjustments, slated to go into effect on August 1, include civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ students.

There have been ten states where federal judges blocked the rules and some Republican Attorneys General took legal action to block the rules as well.

In a letter to Arizona school districts on Monday, Superintendent Horne said in part: "You may wish to delay implementing the new regulations until the legal situation is clarified.”

He goes on to say, “In the past, I’ve been asked by districts as a policy matter, about their consideration of rules permitting biological boys who have male genitalia being allowed in girls' bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers. My response was there should be a unisex bathroom available and if there is no room for them, the faculty bathroom should be used for that purpose.”

Dysart Unified School District has reportedly rejected these changes.

Any school that receives federal aid is required to comply with Title IX rules.

The ABC15 Education Team is working to hear more from Superintendent Horne on Tuesday.