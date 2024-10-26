CHECK YOUR SCHOOL: Report cards for Arizona schools released for 2023-24 school year

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Board of Education released a new snapshot of how Arizona schools are performing.

Some schools, like West Point High School in Tolleson, were celebrating an increase in rating on Friday. The school increased its ranking from a "B" to an "A".

You can view your local school’s letter grades in the searchable database below.

Having trouble viewing the database? Click here. Looking for more detailed grading? click here for the full spreadsheet.

Principal Brandi Haskins says it’s rewarding to see the efforts of staff and students recognized.

“When you know the hundreds of people that put in all the man-hours, the hard work, and the belief in our students, it’s really exciting to see that recognition,” she said.

Arizona school letter grades are based on various factors, including core class proficiency, graduation rates, and more. While West Point High made gains, another Tolleson Union High School District school saw a slight dip, though it retained a “B” rating.

Superintendent Jeremy Calles noted that a small increase in graduates would have improved the school’s score.

“If six more students had graduated, they would’ve seen an improvement for the year,” he explained.

Tolleson Union’s district now boasts all “A” and “B” schools.

Across Arizona, more than 1,500 schools were rated, and the state overall maintained an average grade of “B,” nearly unchanged from last year. Among the Valley schools, those with the most improvement scored at least 20 points higher this year, including Learning Foundation, American Leadership Academy in Mesa, Liberty Arts Academy, Quartz Hill Elementary, and Stepping Stones Academy.

For high schools, Gila Bend High School jumped from an “F” to a “C,” joining other schools like Ridgeview College Prep and Skyline High School in making notable progress. However, some schools experienced declines, particularly among elementary schools, where Crown Charter, Bennett Academy, Imagine Superstition, and Tartesso Elementary saw decreases. Glendale Union Online, the only high school to drop by double digits, moved from a “B” to a “C.”

Tartesso Elementary School is in the Saddle Mountain Unified School District.

Its superintendent, Dr. Mike Winters, said they’ve implemented several new measures over the last few years, trying to improve student academics. Winters said they recently implemented a new instructional delivery model that focuses on breaking up instruction into small digestible segments. He said the school’s principal is being extra observational because it is a new practice this year.

One rural school district, Gila Bend Unified School District, saw substantial improvement as its high school rose from an “F” to a “C.”

Superintendent Rob Varner noted the district’s progress, saying, “We have work to do, but this is a celebration that our efforts are paying off.”

Marisol Silva, the district’s director of academic services, credited professional development and a strong staff as essential to their success.

For schools aiming to improve, Principal Haskins offered encouragement: “Stay at it, believe in your students, and let your staff do what they know best.”