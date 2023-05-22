Online tool finds hotel discounts even after you’ve booked

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is right around the corner and you’d love to enjoy a getaway. But, travel prices are high, and finding deals can be a real challenge. And, nothing is more frustrating than booking part of your vacation, only to find the price has dropped. You miss out on those savings!

Google Flights already has a program that will put a “price guarantee badge” on certain tickets and reimburse customers if the cost goes down before takeoff. Now, travelers can take advantage of a similar program for accommodations called HotelSlash.

HotelSlash is an online hotel search engine that allows travelers to not only search for the best room deals, but it also tracks current hotel bookings for price changes.

How Does HotelSlash Work?

If you’re looking to book a hotel room, simply go to the website and enter the location you want to visit, how many people are staying in the room and your travel dates. A short time later, you will receive an email listing the best room deals in the area. You then choose which deal you want and book your trip.

Once you book the trip, HotelSlash will continue to track your room rate. If a better price pops up in its search for a refundable room, then you will receive a new email offer. If you are due a refund, HomeSlash will reimburse your credit card within three to seven business days.

This room rate tracking also works for a current hotel reservation, as long as it is a refundable reservation. Just add your confirmation information to HotelSlash’s search engine and you could get new email offers to save money on your trip.

What’s The Downside?

HotelSlash is a membership-based service, though. After a free trial period, travelers pay $29.95 annually.

Also, it’s important to note that if a reservation change needs to be made to a new, lower price, then the original room reservation must be canceled by the traveler. HotelSlash does not include that step as part of its service.

However, if you travel often, the cost of the membership and the cancellation and rebooking process might be worth it to you.

What do you think? Will you give it a try?

