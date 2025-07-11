NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/13)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Are you a driven, people-focused professional looking for a career where you can grow, earn, and make a real impact? Visit Achieve on-site at the Sales and Mortgage Job Fair- July 22, 2025, 4-7 p.m, in Tempe. Achieve has exciting opportunities in High Volume Sales that can take your career to the next level! The opportunities include Mortgage Loan Officer, Inside Sales Representative- Debt Consultant and Loan Consultant. All of the roles offer an hourly base with uncapped earning potential (OTE: $75,000- $150,000+). Must have 2+ years of sales experience in a high-volume phone-based environment. With over 2,500 employees in mostly hybrid roles, they're strategically growing their sales teams to better serve members every day. Come and learn why Achieve has been voted by its employees as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work 14 years in a row. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Join Plexus Worldwide, a leader in health and wellness headquartered in Scottsdale! For over 17 years, Plexus has been dedicated to promoting hope, health, and happiness through scientifically backed nutritional products. As a six-time Best Places to Work awardee in the Direct Selling industry, Plexus Worldwide prides itself on its robust organizational culture and commitment to community support and philanthropy. Plexus offers career opportunities in Customer Service, Finance, Information Technology and Marketing. With a supportive workplace culture, Plexus empowers employees to inspire positive health transformations. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

4. On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m., ARIZONA@WORK will host a Second Chance Hiring Event at the Mesa Parole Office, located at 460 N. Mesa Dr., 1st Floor, Mesa, AZ 85201. This event offers opportunities with multiple employers committed to providing second chances, including Arizona State University, SMART Customer Solutions, Community Bridges, Staff Zone, STAR Centers, Community Medical Services, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry, and the Laborers Training School. Job openings range from senior software engineers to electricians, peer support specialists, construction laborers, customer service reps, and more. For more information, attendees can reference job order numbers or click for additional details. For questions, call 480-851-2764 or click here.

5. The City of Phoenix invites individuals to join a dedicated team committed to building a vibrant, thriving community. With a strong focus on employee well-being, the city offers a comprehensive benefits package, including robust pension and retirement plans designed to support long-term financial security. Those interested in making a meaningful impact while growing their careers are encouraged to explore current job opportunities with the City of Phoenix by viewing active postings here.

6. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services Team Members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Ideal for those seeking flexible hours and a high-energy atmosphere, this opportunity is perfect for individuals who enjoy live sports, concerts, and large-scale events. As the primary event staff provider for State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals, S.A.F.E. offers team members the chance to work premier events like Cardinals games, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Monster Jam, major concerts, and more. Learn more here.

7. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

8. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.