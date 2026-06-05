NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/7)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. Many of these companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Amkor Technology, Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Rummel Construction, Freeport-McMoRan, LAVIDGE, Plexus Worldwide, Fennemore, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today. Best Companies is an ABC15 Sponsor.

2. HonorHealth is looking for RNs, radiology techs, security officers and more. There are Valley-wide opportunities with sign-on bonus potential, competitive pay, shift differentials, great benefits, and up to $5,225 in annual tuition reimbursement. Build your career today. Click here for job listings.

3. The Phoenix Police Department is offering a $7,500 hiring bonus to new Police Recruits. This bonus will be paid in three equal installments as follows: on your first check, on your check after swearing in as a Phoenix Police Officer and on your check following successful completion of probation. Click here for more details.

4. The Gilbert Job Fair is Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Hosted at the Southeast Regional Library (775 N. Greenfield Rd, Gilbert), this local hiring event focuses on manufacturing, education, and transportation. Click here for more details.

5. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 20-year consecutive winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry-level analyst roles to gain operations experience within their Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within their Wealth Management offices, where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust employee, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! To find your future, click here.

6. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

7. 1-800Accountant is hiring an On-Site Call Center Sales Rep. The company wants a professional with sales experience and a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets. 1-800Accountant is not your typical accounting firm. They pride themselves on fostering work/life balance, offering unparalleled opportunities for internal growth, and embracing innovation. Their team enjoys flexibility, competitive compensation, and access to cutting-edge technology. Click here for more information.

8. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

