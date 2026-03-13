NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (3/15)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

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1. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. These companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Freeport-McMoRan, Plexus Worldwide, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Buc-ee's is now hiring a full-time Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager in Goodyear ahead of its highly anticipated store opening in summer 2026. The role offers $25 per hour along with competitive benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance, three weeks of paid time off, and a 401(k) plan with a 100% company match up to 6%. The Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager will support the Merchandise Manager in leading a high-performing retail team responsible for receiving, stocking, and merchandising Buc-ee’s signature gift items while ensuring a clean, friendly, and well-stocked shopping experience for customers. Responsibilities include training and motivating staff, managing inventory and product displays, overseeing scheduling and labor budgets, maintaining visual presentation standards, and assisting with store operations and audits. Ideal candidates have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, at least three years of retail management experience, strong math and organizational skills, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. The position also offers opportunities for career growth within the company. Learn more here.

3. West Pharmaceutical Services is hiring full-time Production Operators at its Tempe facility, offering 12-hour shifts and opportunities to contribute to the production of life-saving medical products used around the world. This three-month assignment includes full-time hours, training, benefits, and a $2,000 completion bonus, with the potential for extension or permanent employment based on performance and business needs. Production Operators work on the manufacturing line inspecting, assembling, and packaging parts to meet strict quality standards, operating production equipment, maintaining safe and organized workstations, and communicating with production leadership about equipment issues or product quality concerns. The role requires a high school diploma or GED, the ability to follow safety and quality procedures, and the physical capability to lift and move materials as needed. No prior experience is required, though familiarity with medical device manufacturing, ISO standards, or cGMP practices is considered a plus. Here are the details.

4. Petco is hiring a full-time Hospital Medical Leader at its Vetco Total Care hospital in Tempe, offering veterinarians the opportunity to lead a clinical team while delivering high-quality care for pets and their families. The role focuses on overseeing patient care, mentoring veterinary staff, and working with operational leaders to improve hospital performance and efficiency. Hospital Medical Leaders are responsible for maintaining excellent client experiences, guiding clinical best practices, and fostering a collaborative, supportive workplace culture. The hospital is equipped with advanced veterinary technology including digital and dental X-ray, ultrasound, cloud-based practice management software, and diagnostic tools that support both routine and complex procedures. The position offers competitive compensation, production and quarterly bonuses, comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid parental leave, and generous paid time off. Additional perks include continuing education funding, leadership training, mentorship opportunities, flexible scheduling, and no on-call shifts, allowing veterinarians to grow professionally while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. More info can be found here.

5. American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a Corning Company, is hiring and looking to add motivated talent to its growing team. As a leader in innovative glass and panel technologies, AMPS offers opportunities across production, quality control, engineering, and logistics, supporting industries that are shaping the future. Employees benefit from competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and clear paths for career growth within a safety-focused, supportive work environment. Whether candidates are experienced professionals or seeking a fresh start, American Panel Solutions provides the training, tools, and culture needed to build a rewarding career while creating products that make a real impact. Get all the details here.

6. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

7. Zipps Sports Grill and Goldies Sports Cafe are now hiring Line Cooks at their Chandler location, offering both full-time and part-time positions with hourly pay ranging from $15.50 to $24.00. Family owned and operated for more than 25 years, Zipps Sports Grill prides itself on a fast-paced, team-oriented kitchen environment with flexible scheduling and steady, year-round hours. Line cooks are eligible to participate in the Tip Share Program, earning an additional $3 to $5 per hour based on performance. Employees also receive dining discounts and scheduling flexibility to accommodate a variety of availability needs. Interested candidates can apply online or visit any Zipps location Monday through Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to complete an application in person.

8. Deer Valley Plumbing & Air Conditioning is now hiring a full-time HVAC Service Manager in Phoenix, offering a salary range of $86,266 to $93,539 per year for an experienced leader with at least five years of HVAC management or supervisory experience. The locally owned, family-operated company has served more than 50,000 Valley families over the past 35 years and is seeking a strong leader to oversee daily operations within its HVAC Service Department. The role includes managing and mentoring service technicians, driving departmental efficiency and profitability, establishing and tracking key performance metrics, coordinating with dispatch and customer service teams, and leading training and performance reviews to maintain high-quality service standards. Candidates should have a strong technical background in residential HVAC systems, EPA certification, a valid driver’s license, and a passion for developing team members and fostering a positive, accountable work culture. The position also offers benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) with matching, paid time off and holidays, a company vehicle and phone, uniforms, and ongoing leadership and technical training. Get all the details here.

