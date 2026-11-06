NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/8)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Air2O is at the forefront of HVAC innovation, specializing in advanced custom, evaporative cooling solutions that are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Known for their cutting-edge technology, Air2O systems are used worldwide in commercial and industrial applications in data centers, health care, indoor agriculture and semiconductor manufacturing making them standout in the construction and contractor trades. As a member of the team, you’ll work on the latest cooling technology that not only enhances comfort but also significantly reduces environmental impact. Air2O offers opportunities in Engineering, Electrical, Advanced Manufacturing and HVAC. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. West Valley job seekers can meet local employers face to face at the free Surprise Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Surprise Regional Library. Employers will hold onsite interviews, so bring copies of your resume. Details here.

3. TSMC Arizona is hiring technicians as it keeps building out its north Phoenix campus, where it employs about 3,500 people on its way to 6,000. Openings include manufacturing, equipment, facilities and process technicians. Many roles require only a high school diploma or GED, and training is done on the job. Search openings here.

4. Mesa Public Schools is hiring teachers, bus drivers, classroom assistants and cafeteria workers. Part-time bus drivers earn $19.64 an hour, with paid training at $17.08 an hour. Need help applying? Recruiters hold drop-in hours Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 63 E. Main St., 2nd floor. Apply here.

5. ALDI is staffing up as it opens 10 new Valley stores this year, part of a plan for 40 by 2030. Recent new-store postings list $20.50 to $22.50 an hour for full-time lead store associates and $25.50 to $26.50 an hour for assistant store managers. Apply here.

6. Mark your calendar for two December job fairs. Phoenix Sky Harbor’s monthly job fair is Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station. Learn more here. Then the free Glendale Job Fair runs Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heroes Regional Park Library, 6075 N. 83rd Ave. Details here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

