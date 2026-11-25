Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Build Your Future with Arizona's Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. Many of these companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona's Most Admired Companies—and they're all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Amkor Technology, Ai2o, SwitchThink Solutions, Northern Trust, KUBRA, A REPAY Company, Donor Network, Rummel Construction, Freeport-McMoRan, LAVIDGE, Plexus Worldwide, Fennemore, Achieve, Raytheon, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you'll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona's top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor's monthly job fair is Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station. Hundreds of positions are open, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates and security, and no preregistration is required. Learn more here.

3. Silent-Aire, a Johnson Controls company that builds cooling equipment for data centers, is holding a hiring event in Gilbert on Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It's hiring assemblers, painters, testers, electricians, forklift drivers, material handlers and machine operators, with on-site interviews. Details here.

4. Want to work the WM Phoenix Open? M Culinary Concepts is hiring hundreds of buffet servers, runners and culinary workers for the 2027 tournament, and no experience is needed. Hiring fairs run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 8 and 15 at its north Phoenix HR office. You must be available at least three days during tournament week, Feb. 8-14. Apply here.

5. The free Glendale Job Fair is Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heroes Regional Park Library, 6075 N. 83rd Ave. Meet local employers face to face and bring copies of your resume. Details here.

6. More Phoenix Open work: PRO EM National Event Services is hiring guest service ambassadors for the tournament, starting at $20 an hour. You must be able to work at least four days between Feb. 10 and 14. Learn more here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

