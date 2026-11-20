Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Rummel Construction is a 100% employee-owned heavy civil contractor and a proud ESS Companies brand that has been delivering exceptional civil construction services across the Southwest since 1996. With expertise in earthmoving, mass excavation, mine development, infrastructure, and large-scale site development, Rummel combines industry-leading equipment with the dedication and expertise of its employee-owners to deliver safe, efficient, and innovative solutions. Driven by a culture of safety, integrity, accountability, and continuous improvement, Rummel invests heavily in the growth and success of its people. By building critical infrastructure and developing the region’s communities, Rummel continues to make a lasting impact across Arizona and the Southwest while setting the standard for operational excellence. They are now hiring in Phoenix & Tucson for the following: Project Management & Engineering, Construction Operations & Field Leadership, Safety, Heavy Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Operators & Skilled Trades, and more. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. The Phoenix Police Department is hiring police recruits. Pay starts at $33.72 an hour, or $70,138 a year, during the academy and rises to $35.75 an hour after graduation. New recruits can earn a $7,500 hiring bonus, and patrol officers work four 10-hour days a week. Apply here.

3. Two free job fairs come to Phoenix on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Best Hire Career Fairs runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Register here. Diversity Career Group’s Phoenix Job Fair runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North. Register here.

4. J. Alexander’s is hiring 90 to 100 front- and back-of-house team members for its new restaurant at SanTan Village in Gilbert. Job seekers can interview in person at the hiring site inside the SpringHill Suites Phoenix Gilbert, 1801 S. SanTan Village Pkwy. Apply here.

5. Phoenix Union High School District needs substitute teachers, hired through ESS. Full-day subs earn $150 a day, half-day subs earn $75 and long-term subs earn $180 a day. Learn more here.

6. Lucky Strike Entertainment is holding hiring events at Valley bowling centers, including Lucky Strike North Scottsdale. Cooks there earn $18 to $21.59 an hour, and perks include free bowling, 50% off food and paid training. Applicants must be 18 or older and available nights and weekends. Apply here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

