NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/15)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. At Amkor Technology, your work matters. As the world’s largest U.S.-headquartered Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) provider, we enable the technologies that power everyday life, from AI and data centers to automotive innovation. Our people collaborate globally to solve complex challenges and bring advanced semiconductor technologies to market. We’re growing in Arizona with Amkor Technology Arizona, a state‑of‑the‑art facility in Peoria focused on advanced packaging and test technologies. Amkor Arizona is currently hiring for roles across Engineering Operations, Supply Chain, and Facilities, offering opportunities to grow your career while helping shape the future of semiconductors. Find your future here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. East Valley job seekers can meet employers face to face at the free Mesa Career Fair on Thursday, Nov. 19, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa, 1011 W. Holmes Ave. Bring copies of your resume. Register here.

4. LG Energy Solution Arizona is hiring at its battery plant in Queen Creek. Production operators earn $16.75 to $20.25 an hour, and a high school diploma or GED is required. Expect 12-hour shifts, including some weekends. Search openings here.

5. Get paid to spread holiday cheer at Christmas at the Princess. The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is hiring seasonal event staff, parking attendants, concessions workers, ice rink referees and train drivers through early January. Perks include free meals and employee discounts. You must be available evenings, weekends and holidays. Apply here.

6. Need extra cash for the holidays? ProLogistix is hiring seasonal warehouse associates, picker/packers and material handlers in Phoenix for $17.50 to $18 an hour, with all shifts available. No warehouse experience is required. Apply here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

