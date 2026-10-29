NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (11/1)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Freeport-McMoRan, a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Phoenix, is a leader in the metals industry, with a focus on copper. The company has operations in the southwestern United States, South America, and Indonesia, and supplies responsibly produced copper to create brighter outcomes for our community and the world. Freeport has available positions in health and safety, engineering, IT, and operations/maintenance roles including electricians, mechanics, and welders. They offer comprehensive benefits, including health and wellness programs, paid time off, and education assistance, to support employee well-being and work/life balance. With a history going back to 1834, Freeport’s North America operations include seven open-pit copper mines in Arizona and New Mexico, and two molybdenum mines in Colorado. The company is committed to creating a better future by producing essential metals that power modern life and drive economies. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor’s monthly job fair is Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station. Eighteen companies are hiring for ramp agents, cabin cleaners, cooks, sales associates, wheelchair assistants and more. Benefits vary by employer and can include health coverage, 401(k) plans and flight perks. No preregistration required. Learn more here.

3. West Valley job seekers can meet local employers at the free Glendale Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ARIZONA@WORK West Valley Career Center. Bring copies of your resume. Details here.

4. Whole Foods Market opens its new Scottsdale store at Indian School and Miller roads on Thursday, Nov. 12. It’s hiring full- and part-time team members in bakery, meat and seafood, prepared foods, produce, grocery and front-end service. Posted pay runs $16 to $25.40 an hour for most team member roles, and up to $30.20 for roles like cooks and department supervisors. Apply here.

5. Amazon plans to hire more than 300,000 people nationwide for the holidays in seasonal, part-time and full-time operations jobs, with new openings posted weekly through December. Seasonal workers earn an average of $20 an hour, and full-time operations jobs start at $20. Starting Jan. 1, seasonal employees working 30 or more hours a week will qualify for health coverage from their first day. Search Valley openings here.

6. Two free career fairs come to Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Diversity Career Group’s 27th annual Phoenix Career Fair runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton North Phoenix, with openings in sales, customer service, finance, construction, tech and more. Register here. Downtown, Nationwide Career Fairs hosts a Phoenix Career Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center. Register here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

