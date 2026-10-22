NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/25)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. If you’re an experienced IT professional, SwitchThink offers the chance to work on technology where performance really matters. Our teams build, host, manage and protect private cloud infrastructure and mission-critical financial systems, with work spanning enterprise applications, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, development, data, and emerging technologies. You’ll join a growing technology company where people can move quickly, take ownership and see the impact of their work, while benefiting from the stability and financial backing of Desert Financial Credit Union. It’s an opportunity to bring the experience you already have, learn a highly specialized area of financial technology and work alongside people who take reliability, security, and technical excellence seriously. Plus, join a people first culture, get rewarded with great benefits and generous compensation package. Join us! Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. ARIZONA@WORK City of Phoenix hosts a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring copies of your resume and come ready to meet employers. Details here.

3. Maricopa Community Colleges hosts the free JobFest LIVE on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Rio Salado College Conference Center in Tempe. More than 20 employers will be there, including Amazon, Bank of America, State Farm, U.S. Bank and AHCCCS, and attendees can get free professional headshots. Can’t make it in person? JobFest VIRTUAL runs Nov. 4 and 5. Register here.

4. Target is hiring seasonal team members for the holidays in guest services, fulfillment, stocking, food and beverage, style, beauty, tech and its in-store Starbucks. Starting pay runs $15 to $24 an hour depending on role and location, with added pay for early morning and overnight shifts. Seasonal hires also get the 10% team member discount. Search openings here.

5. Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix is hiring operating room and cardiovascular operating room nurses with sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000, plus surgical technologists with sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000. Apply here.

6. UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide for the holiday shipping rush, including package handlers, driver helpers and seasonal support drivers who deliver in their own vehicles. Seasonal jobs typically run October through December, and pay varies by role and location. Search Phoenix-area openings here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

