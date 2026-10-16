NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/18)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. What’s next for your nursing career? Join the HonorHealth nursing leadership team and recruiters Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center. Meet with the nursing leadership team and get the conversation started. HonorHealth is hiring experienced RNs in ICU/CVICU, cath lab, emergency and telemetry. You don’t want to miss this event! Learn how HonorHealth Four Peaks is leading the way on nursing collaboration and excellence. Reserve your one-on-one interview appointment here. We’re all in for your career. Terms and conditions apply. Equal opportunity employer. HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, HR, healthcare, and more. Many of these companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Amkor Technology, Air2o, SwitchThink, Northern Trust, KUBRA, A REPAY company, Donor Network, Rummel Construction, Freeport-McMoRan, LAVIDGE, Plexus Worldwide, Fennemore, Achieve, Raytheon, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you’re a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. East Valley job seekers can meet employers at the free Mesa Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagles Community Center. Industries include education, finance, health care, manufacturing, government and transportation. Details here.

4. Maricopa County Elections is making a final push to fill paid temporary jobs before the Nov. 3 general election. Roles include poll workers, ballot processors, signature verification clerks, hotline representatives, warehouse drivers and ballot couriers. Pay starts at $15.15 an hour, with full-time hours and overtime on many assignments. Applicants must be registered Arizona voters and at least 18. Apply here.

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor hosts its next job fair Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station. The airport says hundreds of positions are open with more than 20 companies, hiring cooks, baristas, cashiers, baggage handlers, ramp agents, CDL drivers and security staff. Pay runs $15.50 to $16 an hour at several vendors, and SSP America is offering hiring bonuses up to $500. No preregistration required. Learn more here.

6. The free Surprise Job Fair returns Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Surprise Regional Library. Hosted by ARIZONA@WORK and Maricopa County Human Services, the event features employers hiring in government, health care and social services, education, finance, manufacturing and telecommunications. Bring copies of your resume. Details here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

