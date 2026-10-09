NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/11)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Join Plexus Worldwide, a leader in health and wellness headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ! For over 18 years, Plexus has been dedicated to promoting hope, health, and happiness through scientifically-backed nutritional products. As a six-time Best Places to Work awardee in the Direct Selling industry, Plexus Worldwide prides itself on its robust organizational culture and commitment to community support and philanthropy. Plexus offers career opportunities in marketing, product development, customer support, sales, technology and research and development. With a supportive workplace culture, Plexus empowers employees to inspire positive health transformations. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. ARIZONA@WORK hosts a free West Valley Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon in west Phoenix. Employers include the online resale company ThredUp and the Arizona Department of Corrections, with more on site. Bring copies of your resume and dress sharp. Details here.

3. The free Avondale Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. has a special focus on opportunities for veterans. Employers are hiring in health care, manufacturing, law enforcement, education, transportation and warehousing, finance and insurance, and hospitality. Learn more here.

4. The Phoenix Job Fair returns Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event connects job seekers with recruiters in health care, finance, tech, call centers, logistics, construction and more. Space is limited, so register here.

5. East Valley job seekers can meet employers at the free Mesa Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagles Community Center. Industries include education, finance, health care, manufacturing, government and transportation. Details here.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor hosts its next job fair Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station. The airport says hundreds of positions are open with more than 20 companies, hiring cooks, baristas, cashiers, baggage handlers, ramp agents, CDL drivers and security staff. Pay runs $15.50 to $16 an hour at several vendors, and SSP America is offering hiring bonuses up to $500. No preregistration required. Learn more here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

