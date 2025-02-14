NOW HIRING: 10 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/16)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 10 Valley companies hiring NOW!

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. KUBRA is seeking candidates who value collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation. Ideal candidates enjoy working onsite or in a hybrid model, thrive in team environments while also excelling independently, and demonstrate curiosity by dedicating their own time to advancing their skills and knowledge. As a Great Place to Work®-certified company in the U.S., KUBRA offers exceptional benefits, competitive pay, education reimbursement, and ample time off. KUBRA is now hiring in Engineering, DevOps, Business Intelligence, Product Management and a variety of engineering roles at the Tempe location! Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and exciting career opportunities here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Northern Trust, a global leader in wealth management, asset servicing, and banking, seeks early career professionals looking to Jumpstart their career in financial services early June 2025. Recent and upcoming college graduates, as well as those with strong client service skills and experience, are invited to apply. No industry experience is needed—just the drive to learn, contribute quickly, and build a career. Candidates will undergo comprehensive training that will introduce them to essential wealth management concepts and processes. Upon successful completion of training, candidates are eligible to be placed on a client servicing team. Class starts early June, 2025! Northern Trust is also hiring for experienced professionals in Risk/Compliance, Fund Services, HR, Business Data Analytics, IT and more. Learn more and apply here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Are you ready for a more meaningful career? HonorHealth's new Mesa, Tempe, and Florence medical centers are hiring Registered Nurses, Radiology Techs, Physical Therapists, Registration/Schedulers, and Medical Assistants, among other positions. HonorHealth offers excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance and sign on bonus potential! See more details on HonorHealth's openings here. HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

4. In April, CarMax is planning to open a new stand-alone reconditioning and auction center in El Mirage. The company is hosting a hiring event in Glendale on Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to fill various roles, including technicians, detailers, painters, and supply associates. Those positions are for the new location and other locations in the area. The event will be held at 6770 North Sunrise Blvd., Suite G200. See more available CarMax jobs here.

5. Want to be a part of one of the newest restaurant and nightlife concepts in Arizona? Pretty Decent Concepts - the group behind Trophy Room, Chico Malo, Carry On and more - is hosting an ongoing hiring fair through Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all positions for Filthy Animal and Drop Dead Gorgeous. You can interview for back-of-house, front-of-house, and support roles. Open interviews will take place on-site, at the former PF Chang’s location at 740 S. Mill Ave., but those who would like to schedule a dedicated interview time are encouraged to email in advance at hr@thisisfilthyanimal.com.

6. Chipotle: Buckeye’s newest restaurant location opened this week at 19657 West Indian School Rd., complete with a unique Chipotlane (drive-thru pick-up lane). The company said this week that the Buckeye location is hiring. The location, and other Chipotle locations, have about 30 positions with competitive benefits like bonuses, a debt-free college degree program, mental healthcare, and more. Find more at chipotle.com/careers.

7. Scottsdale Unified School District: If you want to make a difference in the lives of children, consider a position in the education field! They’re looking for teachers, athletic coaches, custodial workers, nutritional services professionals, aides, childcare providers, and more at various schools. Jobs are part-time or full-time, and employees who work 30+ hours a week are eligible for a variety of benefit plans. See all of the open positions here.

8. Rocket Mortgage: The mortgage company is looking to fill a variety of positions in the Phoenix area, including bilingual loan officers. See the open positions and apply here. Sales experience is not required!

9. Maricopa County Human Services is hosting a job fair in Surprise on Feb. 20. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Surprise Regional Library, you can walk in and talk with employers like AccentCare, Arizona Department of Corrections, Sun City West Recreation Centers, Touchstone, DJC Rock Home Care, school districts and more. Learn more here.

10. A Wickenburg job fair is scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Wickenburg Community Center. You can apply for jobs from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, TSMC Arizona, A Hand of Joy, Hospitality Services Group, Arcadia Homecare & Staffing and more. Learn more here.