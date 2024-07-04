VIDEO: US 60 closed due to brush fire west of Wickenburg

US 60 is closed in both directions west of Wickenburg due to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the brush fire, named the Hay Fire, started after hay in a trailer caught fire.

The highway is closed between Vulture Mine Road in Wickenburg and State Route 71 in Aguila.

Arizona forestry officials say the fire is approximately one acre. No structures are immediately threatened at this time.

No injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.