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'Rolling Fire' prompts evacuations for some residents near Cordes Lakes

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Rolling Fire in Cordes Lakes
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CORDES LAKES, AZ — A new wildfire, called the "Rolling Fire," is burning in Arizona near Cordes Lakes along Interstate 17.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued 'GO' evacuations for specific neighborhoods near Rolling Ridge and Marble Canyon Way.

Other neighborhoods in Cordes Lakes are under 'SET' notices.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the fire is estimated to be 3 acres and 0% contained.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

ABC15 is working to get more information.

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