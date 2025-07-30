Dragon Bravo Fire now ranks in top 10 largest Arizona wildfires

PHOENIX — In its history, Arizona has battled major wildfires that have scorched large swaths of land, and now new ones are climbing up the list of largest acreage burned.

As of Wednesday, the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned more than 94,000 acres north of the Grand Canyon, prompting evacuations and threatening nearby communities.

Take a look below at where the Dragon Bravo lines up with the largest wildfires, by acreage burned, in the state:

1. Wallow - 2011 (522,000+acres)

2. Rodeo-Chediski - 2002 (468,000+ acres)

3. Cave Creek Complex - 2005 (243,000+ acres)

4. Horseshoe 2 - 2011 (222,000+ acres)

5. Bush - 2020 (193,000+ acres)

6. Telegraph - 2021 (180,000+ acres)

7. Woodbury - 2019 (123,000+acres)

8. Bighorn - 2020 (119,000+ acres)

8. Willow - 2004 (119,000+ acres)

10. Dragon Bravo - 2025 (94,000+ acres and still burning)

LATEST INFORMATION ON DRAGON BRAVO FIRE

Size: 94,000 acres

Containment: 4% contained

Evacuations: "GO" evacuations were ordered for the North Rim area of the Grand Canyon. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced that the area around Jacob Lake had been placed back into “READY” evacuation status on July 23.

On July 19, 2025, Governor Hobbs visited the Dragon Bravo Fire to meet with officials to get a firsthand look at the damage.

Governor Hobbs tours Dragon Bravo Fire area

LARGEST WILDFIRE IN ARIZONA'S HISTORY:

The 2011 Wallow Fire would go on to become the largest fire in Arizona's history, chewing through homes and land in its path from May 29 until its containment on July 8.

Its smoke could be seen from space.

In 2021, on its 10th anniversary, ABC15 spoke with officials to find out more about the area's recovery efforts as well as what steps crews took to prepare for future large wildfires.