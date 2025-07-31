GPEC names Thomas Maynard as interim CEO as Camacho departs

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council will have an interim leader beginning Aug. 2.

GPEC announced July 29 that Thomas Maynard will take over the role left vacant when former president and CEO Chris Camacho announced recently that he had accepted a new position with Scottsdale-based Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc.

Maynard, who currently serves as senior vice president for business development at GPEC, has been with the organization since August 2013. He was recommended by GPEC's search committee and approved by executive committee members, according to the July 29 announcement.

