New indoor COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Gila River Arena Friday

Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 14:41:27-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened at Gila River Arena Friday, following a transition from operations being held at State Farm Stadium that ended today.

Located near 91st and Glendale avenues, the vaccination site will serve as an indoor setup at the arena which is home to the Arizona Coyotes and will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new vaccination site will have the ability to administer 1,000 vaccines per hour.

ADHS says the main concourse will be used for vaccine check-ins and vaccinations while arena seating will be used to monitor recipients for 15 to 30 minutes after they are vaccinated. Those who are going to Gila River Arena for vaccine appointments will be able to enter through Gate 4, the venue's main entrance. Parking will be free.

The transition to indoor vaccination sites throughout Arizona comes as temperatures begin to rise in Arizona.

On April 8, the Phoenix Municipal Stadium was one of the latest state-run vaccination sites to transition to indoor operations and relocated to Desert Financial Arena.

All Arizonans age 16 and older are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say at both Maricopa County and state-run sites, 16 and 17-year-olds will need parental consent to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be made online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or by calling 844-542-8201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

