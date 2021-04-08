Phoenix Municipal Stadium vaccine site to relocate to indoor Desert Financial Arena

TEMPE — Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which is being used as a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site, is relocating to Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

The Governor's Office made the announcement stating the site will relocate beginning Monday, April 12. The site will be indoors as outdoor temperatures begin to rise.

Desert Financial Arena is used for ASU basketball games and other large-scale indoor events. It's located on 6th Street and Veterans Way, just off University Drive and Rural Road in Tempe.

“Arizona State University has been an invaluable partner and resource as the state of Arizona has developed mass-vaccination sites that have now administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Those who have second-dose appointments scheduled at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for April 12 and later are already being informed of the new location, said Dr. Christ.

“There is great teamwork and professional expertise in action at the state’s public vaccination sites and ASU is committed to playing our part and doing whatever is necessary to continue accelerating the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Arizona State University President Michael M. Crow.

ADHS opened the Phoenix site on Feb. 1 in partnership with ASU, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and others.

Patients can use a parking lot free of charge near Desert Financial Arena, which also is convenient to light rail, bus, and neighborhood circulators at the Tempe Transit Center.

Vaccinations will be provided in the arena on the main concourse of Desert Financial Arena, and arena seating will be available for the required 15 or 30 minutes of observation after vaccination.

As of Wednesday, 3,799,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide to 2,400,156 individuals, including 1,522,695 who are now fully vaccinated.

