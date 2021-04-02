State Farm Stadium coronavirus vaccine site moving to Gila River Arena

GLENDALE, AZ — State Farm Stadium's coronavirus vaccine site will be moving to Gila River Arena later this month, according to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The vaccination site will be transitioning to become an indoor setup at Gila River Arena, which is home to the Arizona Coyotes, on Friday, April 23.

FULL SECTION: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

On April 5, the State Farm Stadium site will only operate during nighttime hours to avoid problems due to increasing daytime heat prior to the transition to Gila River Arena.

Gila River Arena is located close to the State Farm Stadium and is air-conditioned. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and has the ability to administer 1,000 vaccines per hour.

ADHS says the main concourse will be used for vaccine check-ins and vaccinations and arena seating will be used to monitor recipients for 15 to 30 minutes after they are vaccinated. Those who are going to Gila River Arena for vaccine appointments will be able to enter at Gate 4, the venue's main entrance. Parking will be free.

Arizona Department of Health Services is also transitioning other outdoor sites to indoor locations as temperatures rise in our state. An indoor vaccination site at Yuma Civic Center moved to a state-run site on March 29 with 8,000 appointments per week initially.

On April 5, another indoor site opens in Mesa that will replace the outdoor site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. That site will start offering up to 4,000 appointments per day.

ADHS makes new vaccination appointments available on Fridays at 11 a.m.

All Arizonans age 16 and older are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say at both Maricopa County and state-run sites, 16 and 17-year-olds will need parental consent to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be made online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or by calling 844-542-8201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.