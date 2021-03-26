ADHS: New state-run indoor vaccination site to open in Mesa

ADHS announced Friday that a new state-run indoor vaccination site will be opening in Mesa next month.

The health department said the Dexcom distribution center, located near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road, will be opening as a vaccination site on Monday, April 5.

Dexcom is a maker of glucose monitoring products for people with diabetes.

The new vaccination site is expected to replace the outdoor site currently providing vaccines at Chandler-Gilbert Community College serving the East Valley, ADHS said.

“As the hot summer months approach, we want to ensure our vaccination sites continue to operate efficiently,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Health care professionals, volunteers, staff, and those getting vaccinated need access to safe, weather-friendly sites as vaccine doses are administered, and this indoor site helps address that need. My thanks to Dexcom and the Arizona Department of Health Services for their proactive work to protect Arizonans.”

The site will be providing from 3,000 to 4,000 appointments a day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It is expected to support 12,000 appoints and have a 24/7 operation.

ADHS said Dexcom will be using about 30,000 of its 500,000-square-foot Mesa regional distribution center to the state-run vaccination center through June 30.

“At Dexcom, our mission is to help improve the health of others, so when asked if we could provide our facility for an indoor mass-vaccination site, we didn’t hesitate," said Jim Kasselmann, senior director of manufacturing in Mesa for Dexcom. “We are proud to manufacture our products in Mesa, and anytime we can help our local community, that is what we will do.”

State Farm Stadium will also be transitioning to new hours from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. as temperatures begin to rise in Arizona.

As of Friday, March 26, over three million doses have been administered in Arizona, with more than one million Arizonans having been fully vaccinated.