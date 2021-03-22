What you need to know to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

PHOENIX — On Monday, state officials announced that all Arizonans age 16 and older will be eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

Registration at the state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties will be open at 8 a.m. on March 24.

#UPDATE: Registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open to all Arizonans 16 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24. Details here: https://t.co/Y4F61egYJF #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/9ydIwCsDjc — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 22, 2021

Here are some tips for those looking to schedule a vaccine appointment:

Create an ADHS account and complete your profile with your information ahead of time before scheduling your appointment The ADHS website will ask for contact information and insurance information when filling out your profile information

Vaccination sites administering the Pfizer vaccine, including those run by the state, will be able to vaccinate Arizonans age 16 and older

For those without internet access or access to a computer, ADHS says people should call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are provided to counties, are approved for those 18 and older and are currently not being provided at state-run vaccination sites.

Officials say at both Maricopa County and state-run sites, 16 and 17-year-olds will need parental consent to receive the vaccine.

ADHS said it is also now opening appointments at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in Tucson, and, as of this Friday, Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

ADHS said as of Tuesday morning, 34,200 appointments for this week are still available to those 55 and older.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, appointments left remaining for this week will be available to everyone.

ADHS expects to make around 80,000 appointments available at 11 a.m. Friday for state sites including the new vaccination site in Yuma.

For those unable to make appointments Wednesday or Friday, more will be opening each Friday after that.

Health officials said people can check for appointments made available due to cancellations on the ADHS website by clicking here.

Following the ADHS announcement, Maricopa County health officials said they are "finalizing a plan" and will "adopt the same prioritization as the state of Arizona." No details were shared on when appointments will be made available for county-run vaccination sites.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, Arizona Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ said their teams are addressing some of the technical issues seen earlier in the rollout process when the county website was overwhelmed due to high demand.

According to Christ, new systems are in place to ensure that appointments are held during the online registration process, a problem many people ran into earlier this year as they were attempting to register.

With temperatures expected to rise in the coming weeks, ADHS plans to transition its largest vaccination site at State Farm Stadium to new overnight hours.

State Farm Stadium has operated around the clock since it opened in January, but on April 4 that will change with new hours from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

As of Monday, March 22, nearly three million doses have been administered in Arizona, with more than one million Arizonans having been fully vaccinated.

