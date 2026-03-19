WATCH: Valley mom who lost home amid cancer battle finds stability once again

When cancer turned Ashley Petroff’s life upside down, the San Tan Valley mom of three lost more than her health; she lost the stability of a place to call home. But today, Petroff is standing in front of the apartment that helped her family start over.

A Valley nonprofit, A New Leaf, is unveiling its newly renamed Thunderbird Apartments, an affordable housing community transforming 80 units into stable homes for families moving from crisis to stability. The project also includes a nearly $1.8 million renovation backed by local donors, creating housing for up to 260 people at a time.

Petroff, who has lived there for several months, is sharing how having a safe place to land gave her children dignity, security, and the chance for their family to focus on healing.

An online fundraiser has been created to help Petroff.

Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.