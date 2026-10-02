WATCH: Valley 4-year-old helps save grandmother's life twice

Most four-year-olds are learning their ABCs.

Alice Ogle is learning how to call for help when someone she loves is in danger.

Twice in the past month, the Valley preschooler helped save her grandmother's life during frightening medical emergencies.

The first happened when Alice's grandmother, Alice Novoa, suddenly passed out, hit her head and became unresponsive. Alice immediately woke her sleeping grandfather, helping get emergency responders to the home.

Doctors later discovered her grandmother had three brain aneurysms that required immediate treatment.

The family hoped the frightening ordeal was behind them.

Then it happened again.

While spending the night with her grandmother, Alice found her unconscious on the floor. Instead of panicking, the four-year-old grabbed her grandmother's phone, unlocked it and called her grandfather.

She calmly told him that grandma wouldn't wake up.

That call helped alert a neighbor who used an emergency key to enter the home and call 911.

Today, Alice's grandmother is recovering and credits her granddaughter with saving her life not once, but twice.

Family members say Alice's ability to stay calm, recognize something was wrong and get help stunned everyone around her.

It's the kind of quick thinking you'd expect from an adult.

But in this case, it came from a little girl who simply wanted to help her grandma.

ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces us to the tiny hero whose actions proved that courage doesn't depend on age. Watch the full story in the video player above.