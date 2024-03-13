WATCH: Tempe women gather weekly to pack lunches for those in need

TEMPE, AZ — For some, peanut butter and jelly is more than just a sandwich — it's a lifeline. That's why two dozen ladies meet every Tuesday in Tempe, spreading the fixings on bread for sack lunches they prepare to help those in need.

The group started with just a few ladies from The Lakes neighborhood who wanted to make a difference.

Now, nearly 26,000 sandwiches later, their sandwiches are delivered to the Tempe HOPE outreach team, which then gives them to members of the homeless community throughout the city. The sack lunches, which come with a sandwich, chips, fruit, and cookies, not only offer a much-needed meal but open up a dialogue with those on the street in an attempt to get them the help they may need.

Hear from the generous team feeding members of their community in the video player above.