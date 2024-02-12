Valley organization aims to show people care through showers, other basic services

PHOENIX — What started as a simple idea has taken off big time for a Valley man on a mission to reach the people who need it the most.

"It's wild the things a shower can do for a person."

Robert Thornton gets to see that transformation firsthand.

"They get to shower and they come out completely a new person," explained Thornton.

Thorton is the founder of Cloud Covered Streets. Created in 2016, the goal is to connect people experiencing homelessness with basic services and let them know someone cares.

In 2020, Cloud Covered Streets obtained a mobile shower unit it brings to various locations several times a week.

"We say shower the streets with love - just to show this portion of the population that very rarely receives kindness, compassion, and love – show them those things, so when they walk away, our goal is that they know people care about them."

Providing showers isn't the only thing Thornton and his team of volunteers do.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Non-profit Cloud Covered Streets gifts hundreds of pairs of shoes to homeless

Laundry is also on the to-do list, providing clean clothes to whoever needs them and sometimes, entirely new outfits.

Since 2020, Thornton tells ABC15 that Cloud Covered Streets has provided more than 20,00 showers, 6,000 haircuts, and 3,000 loads of laundry.

"If you're not living your life where you are trying to make other people's lives better, you're missing the point," explains Thornton. "You see this person who arrives and that person who leaves - they're different people - not just in the way they look, but in the way they feel about themselves and carry themselves. That's the most important thing we can do."

For more information on Cloud Covered Streets' schedule of services or how you can take action and donate or volunteer, visit the organization's website.