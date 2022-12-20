Non profit Cloud Covered Streets gifts hundreds of pairs of shoes to homeless

Dressed to the nines as Santa Claus, Robert Thorton and his volunteers turned their mobile shower and laundry trailer into the North Pole in the Valley, Monday.

“The holidays can be really difficult for a lot of people, especially the people who feel alone, and lonely, and when you’re experiencing homelessness, that’s kind of your life, and you feel nobody cares about you,” said Thornton.

But on Monday, his nonprofit Cloud Covered Streets is making sure they feel the opposite.

As part of the Annual Operation Santa event those needing a lift of their spirit are starting the holidays off on the right foot, with a brand new pair of sneakers.

“The sensation of just opening a present, you can see them have that flash back about good times about when they were a kid,” said Thornton.

Three days a week, the nonprofit drives through the Valley. Parking and providing showers, haircuts, laundry service and more to hundreds living on the streets.

“Everybody should have access to a shower, to clean clothes, to food, and just people who will simply be nice to them,” said Thornton.

With Christmas around the corner, they’re making it extra special by making sure they walk away with some sweet kicks as well following their shower.

On December 19, 21 and 23 the non-profit will watch more than 200 shoes be unwrapped by people who desperately need them.

“That’s their form of transportation and so many of them come use our services and their shoes are just falling apart,” said one volunteer.

It was a gift that brought many to tears.

“Words can’t even describe it man, these people that come here and volunteer with Cloud Covered Streets actually care about you, they treat you like a person, and they want you to feel like you are worth it,” said Sky Powell after receiving a pair.