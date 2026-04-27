WATCH: Tempe music program helps build connections and confidence

TEMPE, AZ — A new program at McClintock High School is showing how music can do more than just teach notes; it can build connections.

With the help of a grant from the Tempe Diablos, the nonprofit United Sound has launched a guitar-based peer mentoring program that pairs students with and without disabilities in weekly rehearsals. Together, they’re learning to play, collaborate, and support one another—creating a space where confidence grows alongside musical skills.

It’s the program’s first year, but already, students and teachers say it’s striking a powerful chord, proving opportunities like this can make a lasting difference both inside and outside the classroom.

Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story from Cameron Polom in the video player above.