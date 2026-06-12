WATCH: Rudy's Bar-B-Q job helping 88-year-old Scottsdale man stay young and active

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Most people think about retirement in their late 80s, but Scottsdale's Elliot Koidin was looking for a job.

At 87 years old, Koidin applied for a position at Rudy's Bar-B-Q near Raintree Drive and the 101, hoping to stay active and connected to the community. Instead of focusing on his age, managers saw his energy, work ethic, and enthusiasm — and took a chance on him.

A year later, that decision changed lives on both sides of the hiring counter.

Known by regular customers simply as "Elliot," the popular busser has become a beloved fixture at the restaurant, logging more than 1.4 million steps, losing 20 pounds, lowering his blood pressure, and finding a renewed sense of purpose along the way.

Koidin, who is now 88, works nearly 24 hours a week, greets customers with a smile, and has even become something of a local celebrity after a chance interaction with comedian Adam Ray went viral online.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom follows Koidin through a day on the job to see how he's thriving and talks with the managers who believed in him and made it possible.