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WATCH: Rudy's Bar-B-Q job helping 88-year-old Scottsdale man stay young and active

One Valley grandfather is proving that purpose, friendship, and new adventures don't come with an age limit
Most people think about retirement in their late 80s, but Scottsdale's Elliot Koidin was looking for a job. See how staying active has changed his life and impacted those around him.
Rudy's Bar-B-Q job helping 88-year-old Scottsdale man stay young and active
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Most people think about retirement in their late 80s, but Scottsdale's Elliot Koidin was looking for a job.

At 87 years old, Koidin applied for a position at Rudy's Bar-B-Q near Raintree Drive and the 101, hoping to stay active and connected to the community. Instead of focusing on his age, managers saw his energy, work ethic, and enthusiasm — and took a chance on him.

A year later, that decision changed lives on both sides of the hiring counter.

Known by regular customers simply as "Elliot," the popular busser has become a beloved fixture at the restaurant, logging more than 1.4 million steps, losing 20 pounds, lowering his blood pressure, and finding a renewed sense of purpose along the way.

Koidin, who is now 88, works nearly 24 hours a week, greets customers with a smile, and has even become something of a local celebrity after a chance interaction with comedian Adam Ray went viral online.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom follows Koidin through a day on the job to see how he's thriving and talks with the managers who believed in him and made it possible. 

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