WATCH: Phoenix teen builds water resource inspired by Arizona crisis

When the Rio Verde Foothills water crisis left hundreds of Arizona families searching for answers, Sadak Mann noticed a problem.

The information people needed was available — but it wasn't easy to find.

So the Brophy College Preparatory sophomore built a solution.

His website, wheresmywater.org, allows Arizona residents to enter an address and quickly find their water provider, nearby water haulers and other helpful resources all in one place.

The free tool pulls together public information from state and federal sources, making it easier for people to access important water-related information before an emergency happens.

What started as a reaction to one community's crisis has become a resource designed to help people across Arizona.

Cameron Polom introduces us to the teenager who turned a water crisis into a statewide solution. Watch the full story in the video player above.