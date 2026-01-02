WATCH: Nonprofit coffee shop readying for opening of Phoenix cafe

A nonprofit coffee shop with a purpose is almost ready to flip the sign to “open.”

When we last checked in with Ri’s Coffee, the space was still under construction, and the dream was taking shape on paper. Now, the build-out is complete, the espresso machines are in place, and employees with physical and mental disabilities are training inside the finished shop ahead of a grand opening just weeks away.

Ri’s Coffee is brewing opportunity for adults with disabilities

This follow-up takes us inside the brand-new storefront to watch that transition in real time, from a pop-up shop around the Valley to a permanent home built around accessibility, dignity, and meaningful work.

The shop will be located near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road.

ABC15's Cameron Polom checks in with employees who are preparing for their first shifts and hears from the founders who are reflecting on their mission and future with the community. Watch the full story in the video player above.