WATCH: NASCAR driver recognizes young Valley organ donor ahead of Xfinity Series

TEMPE, AZ — Abraham Torres started boxing in middle school to get healthy, and it quickly became his passion with hopes of it turning into a professional career.

However, in 2023, at just 16 years old, an accident while training at the boxing gym left him brain-dead.

His mother, Brooke, recalls being in the hospital and telling nurses to "get the organ donation people," as she wanted his organs harvested to help others in need.

He went on to help multiple others through the donation of his heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver, according to Donate Life Arizona.

On Thursday, Torres is being featured on the racecar driver Joe Gase in Tempe ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which is happening in Avondale this weekend.

