Here's what you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — It’s NASCAR Championship Race Weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale! There are three days of action on the track, plus a fan fest to rev up your excitement before the flag drops.

Here’s a quick pit stop of everything you need to know to make your race weekend in the Valley a success!

To date, tickets are still available for the big event.

'Fan Fest' in Phoenix

The event will take place at Civic Space Park [424 N Central Ave] in Phoenix on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fan Fest will feature live music by FILMORE, driver appearances by Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez from the NASCAR Cup Series and Nolan Siegel from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with show cars, a live DJ, musical performances, activities for the children, food vendors, and display booths.

Admission to this event is free!

In-the-know before you go

An overview of key events and schedules at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale is provided, with additional details about the days leading up to the main event right here.

Friday, October 31:



Parking lots open at 8:30 a.m.

Gate 3 Ticket Office Open at 9 a.m.

The spectator gates, infield experience, ally curve, and suites open will open at 10:30 a.m.

A series of Q&A sessions begins at 10:30 a.m.

begins at 10:30 a.m. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series | Championship Race begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Barn Brewed by Busch Light featuring Country Night is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the at Straight Talk Stage.

Saturday, November 1:



Parking lots open at 7:30 a.m.

The spectator gates, infield experience, ally curve, and suites open will open at 9:30 a.m.

A series of Q&A sessions begins at 10:15 a.m.

begins at 10:15 a.m. Arca Menards Series West | Championship Race begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Gate 3 Ticket Office opens at 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Barn Brewed by Busch Light Open featuring Tim Dugger will begin one hour after the race, at 12:00 a.m., at the Straight Talk Stage.

Sunday, November 2:

